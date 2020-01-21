The Next Season of Altered Carbon Will Debut in February

Image: Netflix

Netflix has finally revealed when its adaptation of Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel Altered Carbon will return: February 27th, 2020.

The series is set centuries in the future where technology allows people to download and transfer their memories to new bodies. While the poor or incarcerated can essentially rent out their bodies for new minds, the wealthy can afford to have clones standing by in the event of their death, allowing them to live for centuries. The series kicks off when a wealthy businessman named Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) hires a former soldier named Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman / Will Yun Lee) to investigate his own suicide, leading him into a deeper conspiracy.

The first, 10-episode season of the series adapted the first novel in Morgan’s trilogy, Altered Carbon. Netflix renewed the series in 2018 for a second, eight-episode season, (it’s also producing an anime series set in the same universe) which also came with a major casting change: Anthony Mackie replaced Kinnaman as a new body for Kovacks. Lee will also return to portray the original version of the character. That seemingly confirms that the series will tackle the next installment of the trilogy, Broken Angels, where Kovacs is sent off to a distant planet to help recover an alien artifact. We’ll find out how that turns out at the end of Feberuary.