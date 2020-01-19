Apple Renewed its Gaming Comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet For a Second Season

Screenshot: Apple TV

Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day comedy about the world of video game development is getting a second season. Apple made the announcement today at its Television Critics Association presentation ahead of the show’s debut on its streaming platform on February 7th.

Apple unveiled its first look at the series earlier this month, which features McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the narcissistic creative director making a video game called Mythic Quest. The series also stars F. Murray Abraham (Homeland, Amadeus), Danny Pudi (Community), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Charlotte Nicadao (Thor: Ragnarok), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ashly Burch (Life is Strange, Horizon: Zero Dawn), and Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul).

Apple has recently handed out renewals for a number of its original shows, including alternate history space series For All Mankind, M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, See, and Dickinson.