BREAKING: George Lucas Cradling Baby Yoda

Fri Jan 17, 2020 12:11pm 5 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian showrunner and director Jon Favreau recently caught this moment of Star Wars creator George Lucas cradling the wee Baby Yoda.

Intergenerational tenderness! You love to see it.

Also, having done an extremely high-tech analysis of the photo, we would just like to point out that the blurred motion in the foreground heavily implies that Grampa George is not only cradling the space baby, but indeed bouncing it or perhaps even burping it. (Or that Favreau just has a bad camera on his phone idk.)

And here we thought it couldn’t get any cuter than Werner Herzog bursting into tears upon seeing the smol creature for the first time.

