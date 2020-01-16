Thanks to Netflix’s The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski’s Original Series Is Getting a Huge Reprint

Screenshot: Netflix

The runaway success of Netflix’s The Witcher is doing wonders for book sales. In order to keep up with “exceptional demand,” Orbit Books has announced it will be reprinting over half a million copies of the books in Andrzej Sapkowski‘s series.

According to the publisher, readers’ appetites for more Witcher began increasing last year, before the show had even launched. But since it dropped in December, sales have been “phenomenal,” with fans tossing coin to Orbit in exchange for print books, ebooks, and audiobooks.

There are currently 8 books in Sapkowski’s series, including short story collections The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the 5-volume Witcher Saga, and prequel The Season of Storms. Of course, no one’s stopping you from reading it however you like, but for readers who want a little more structure, Orbit has a suggested reading order here.

Or you could also just go for the favorite books of Geralt himself. Speaking to Polish news site wyborcza.pl, as translated by Redanian Intelligence, Henry Cavill revealed that his favorite Witcher tomes are The Last Wish, “because it hooked me, broke my heart, put it together, and then broke it again,” and Lady of the Lake, “because all its events are unbelievable.”

According to Orbit, all books will be back in stock “very shortly.” In the meantime, allow The Witcher to read you one of his favorite adventures.

The Witcher returns to Netflix in 2021.