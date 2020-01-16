Tor.com

“Hell’s Under New Management” in the Trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3

Thu Jan 16, 2020
The first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 has arrived, and as the titular teenage witch puts it, “hell’s under new management now.”

Spoilers ahead, obviously, for Part 2. 

With Lucifer defeated, the throne in hell is wide open for contenders. But while Sabrina seems like a shoe-in—there are even clips of what appear to be a coronation—the crown of the underworld won’t be so easily won. Caliban, a wily Prince of Hell, wants to rule instead, and our Queen has to defend her seat while trying to cook up a scheme with The Fright Club to rescue Nick from eternal damnation. As if that weren’t enough, the official synopsis (per Deadline) also promises a new threat to the Spellmans: “a mysterious carnival” run by a “tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 arrives on Netflix January 24.

