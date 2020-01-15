The Arrowverse Is Getting a Superman & Lois Spin-Off

Screenshot: The CW

Superman and Lois Lane are getting their own Arrowverse show! Deadline reports that the CW has ordered a Superman & Lois spin-off as the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline wraps up.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Deadline:

SUPERMAN & LOIS stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Both Hoechlin and Tulloch have already appeared as these iconic characters in multiple episodes of The CW’s DC Super Hero series, including this season’s Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover event, which concludes tonight.

According to the outlet, The Flash‘s Todd Helbing will serve as executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. There’s no word yet on other cast and crew members, plot details, a release date, or other Arrowverse characters who might be showing up in the series.

Superman & Lois is one of two post-Crisis attempts to fill the Arrow-shaped void as the Arrowverse’s flagship show wraps up its final season. The other is a backdoor pilot airing next week as an episode of Arrow. If successful, SyFy Wire reports, it would become a spin-off series revolving around Mia Smoak/Queen (Katherine McNamara), the future daughter of Oliver and Felicity, as well as Canaries Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy.)