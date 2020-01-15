Here’s What’s Going On With the Edge of Tomorrow Sequel

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

It looks like Edge of Tomorrow 2 is still in development. Six years after the first film premiered in theaters, Director Doug Liman has shared a photo of the writing process for the sequel, featuring producer Alison Winter and writer Matt Robinson, Collider reports.

The photo consists of two giant whiteboards covered in notes and potential plot points for the film. As Collider points out, most of the text has been blurred out, with the exception of two key character names: Cage and Rita. This indicates the team has plans to bring back leads Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in some capacity, although neither actor has made any recent announcements about reprising their roles.

It’s not clear when this photo was taken. Back in October, Liman told Comic Book Movie (per Collider) that a script was complete. So whether this new Instagram post means the team has moved back to the drawing board, or if they’re simply making some tweaks, remains up in the air.

In the meantime, Tom Cruise is hard at work shooting two back-to-back Mission Impossible films, to come out in July 2021 and August 2022, while Emily Blunt can next be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, premiering in March, and Jungle Cruise, to be released in July.