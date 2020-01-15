Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Here’s What’s Going On With the Edge of Tomorrow Sequel

Wed Jan 15, 2020 11:20am 5 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

It looks like Edge of Tomorrow 2 is still in development. Six years after the first film premiered in theaters, Director Doug Liman has shared a photo of the writing process for the sequel, featuring producer Alison Winter and writer Matt Robinson, Collider reports.

View this post on Instagram

How many whiteboards is too many? #LiveDieRepeat2

A post shared by Doug Liman (@dougliman) on

The photo consists of two giant whiteboards covered in notes and potential plot points for the film. As Collider points out, most of the text has been blurred out, with the exception of two key character names: Cage and Rita. This indicates the team has plans to bring back leads Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in some capacity, although neither actor has made any recent announcements about reprising their roles.

It’s not clear when this photo was taken. Back in October, Liman told Comic Book Movie (per Collider) that a script was complete. So whether this new Instagram post means the team has moved back to the drawing board, or if they’re simply making some tweaks, remains up in the air.

In the meantime, Tom Cruise is hard at work shooting two back-to-back Mission Impossible films, to come out in July 2021 and August 2022, while Emily Blunt can next be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, premiering in March, and Jungle Cruise, to be released in July.

citation

Back to the top of the page

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.