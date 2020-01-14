In the First Teaser for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Natalie Dormer Is a Shape-shifting Demon

Screenshot: Showtime

Good news for fans still lamenting the untimely end of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful! The first teaser for its new spin-off series/spiritual sequel Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is finally here.

This time, the show’s violent delights and violent ends take place in 1938 Los Angeles. And instead of a demon-possessed witch struggling with her faith, our gothic anti-heroine is a shape-shifting demon named Magda. Played by Natalie Dormer, Magda is front and center in this teaser as she showcases her many human disguises and delivers a spine-tingling speech about how quickly men can turn into monsters. Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse of the plot, which involves riots, saints, early televangelism, Nazis, and a mysterious serial killer who appears to be leaving their victims in Catrina/Day of the Dead makeup. Also, at the very end, it turns out that Magda has been addressing her speech to her sister, Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), as the two immortal siblings face off at a crime scene.

Here’s the official synopsis, according to Showtime’s YouTube channel:

A spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful story set in Victorian-era London, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres April 26 on Showtime.