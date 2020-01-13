Star Trek: Picard Gets Officially Renewed for Season 2

Screenshot: CBS

With around one week left before Star Trek: Picard premieres, CBS All Access has renewed the show for a second season! This shouldn’t be too surprising to fans: Back in December, eagle-eyed reporters noticed Picard season 2 on a list of shows getting tax credits in 2020. CBS, however, just made it official.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” Julie McNamara, CBS All Access’ EVP of Original Content, said at the network’s TCA press tour, according to Deadline. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on January. 23.”

While there’s no word yet on a release date, plot details, or the cast, Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart did tease the return of some familiar faces. “It is my hope that whenever the series wraps, we will have encountered all the principal actors from Next Generation,” he said during a panel at TCA, Deadline reports.

Previously, he revealed that the second season could begin filming in March. Additionally, the show is now in need of a new showrunner as Michael Chabon oversees Showtime’s adaptation of his novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay alongside Ayelet Waldman. (He’ll be staying on as executive producer.)

Star Trek: Picard season 1 premieres January 23 on CBS All Access.