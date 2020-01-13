First Morbius Trailer Reveals Intriguing Details From After Spider-Man: Far From Home

Screenshot: Sony/Marvel

The first trailer for Sony and Marvel’s upcoming Spider-verse movie, Morbius, is here, and while it nicely summarizes the titular vampire’s backstory, it also reveals quite a few intriguing plot details related to the main Spider-Man storyline.

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

By the way, did you know that J.K. Simmons is rumored to be playing the MCU version (NOT the Sam Raimi version) of J. Jonah Jameson in Morbius?

The trailer essentially walks us through the life of its antihero, from his childhood as a bullied schoolboy to his rebirth as a vampire. Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a celebrated doctor with a rare blood disorder on the search for a cure. Out of desperation, he takes a trip to a bat-cave and entices the fanged critters to take a sip of his blood, transforming him into an undead super-human whose powers include “increased strength and speed,” “the ability to use echolocation,” and “an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Two specific parts in the trailer, though, extend beyond Morbius’ story and give us a clue as to Spidey’s fate following Spider-Man: Far From Home. The first takes place at 2:09. As Morbius walks through the city, he passes by some graffiti featuring the word “Murderer” scrawled over Spider-Man’s webby visage. This is clearly in reference to Far From Home’s post-credits scene, wherein J. Jonah Jameson broadcasts edited footage that frames Spidey for Mysterio’s murder and the attack on London, which means that Mysterio’s scheme to turn the public against our teenage vigilante was a roaring success.

The other is this guy.

As you’ll recall, Michael Keaton played Vulture in Homecoming. His appearance here, at the end, could mean a whole host of things. Our theory? Either he’s forming a superpowered team (Sinister Six) to take out Spider-Man, or he’s cooking up an unrelated scheme because he considers himself in debt to Spider-Man.

We’ll find out when Morbius arrives in theaters this summer.