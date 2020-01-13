Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris’ Ex Machina Is Getting a Feature Film Adaptation

"Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads" by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris’ comic book series Ex Machina is getting a film adaptation! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Entertainment is titling it The Great Machine, after protagonist Mitchell Hundred’s superhero alter-ego, so audiences don’t confuse it with the Alex Garland movie from 2015.

THR reports that Seberg writers Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel are set to adapt, while Vaughan will act as one of the film’s producers. According to the outlet, the movie’s storyline will center on Hundred “dealing with a threatened political career when the source of his powers returns to claim its debt.”

Here’s the series’ official synopsis, according to Penguin Random House:

When a strange accident gives civil engineer Mitchell Hundred the amazing ability to control machinery, he uses his newfound powers to become the world’s first living, breathing superhero. But the thrill of risking his life simply to help maintain the status quo eventually wears thin, leading Mitch to retire from masked crime-fighting in order to run for Mayor of New York City–an election he wins by a landslide. And that’s when the real weirdness begins. Before it’s over, the lives of Mayor Hundred and everyone around him will be turned upside down and inside out–and the very fate of humanity will turn on his actions. Will the man who stopped the second plane on 9/11 be able to resist the incalculably greater threat now looming on the horizon? Or will he prove to be the ultimate example of the corrupting nature of power?

The Great Machine will be the second attempt to turn Ex Machina into a movie. According to THR, a feature adaptation was in development from 2005 to 2012 at New Line, but rights later reverted back to Vaughan and Harris.

There’s no word yet on a release date, cast, or other production details.

