Announcing the Nominees for the 2020 Philip K. Dick Award

The Philadelphia Science Fiction Society has announced the latest batch of nominees for this year’s Philip K. Dick Award.

This year’s nominees are:

The Outside by Ada Hoffmann (Angry Robot)

Velocity Weapon by Megan E. O’Keefe (Orbit)

All Worlds Are Real: Short Fictions by Susan Palwick (Fairwood Press)

Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea: Stories by Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer Press)

The Little Animals by Sarah Tolmie (Aqueduct Press)

The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson (Orbit)

Given annually by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust for “distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States during the previous calendar year,” the winner of this year’s award will be announced at Norwescon 43 on April 10th.

The award has been presented since 1982, with novels such as William Gibson’s Neuromancer, Richard K. Morgan’s Altered Carbon, Meg Elison’s The Book of the Unnamed Midwife, Ramez Naam’s Apex, and Carrie Vaughn’s Bannerless earning the honor. Last year’s winner was Audrey Schulman’s Theory of Bastards.