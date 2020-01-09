In the First Trailer for October Faction, Twins Discover Their Parents are Monster Hunters

Screenshot: Netflix

“17-year-old twins? Scarier than anything I’ve faced in the field.” Netflix has released the first trailer for October Faction, its TV adaptation of Steve Niles and Damien Worms’ graphic novel about a pair of married monster hunters who must juggle slaying and parenting duties when they uproot their family to the middle of nowhere.

The problem is, twins Viv (Aurora Burghart) and Geoff (Gabriel Darku) have no inkling of their parents’ true occupations—at least, not at first. Bored and left to their own devices, the kids attempt a séance with their new friends. Unfortunately, it actually works, summoning “something evil,” causing strange occurrences and hallucinations, and leading the siblings to call on mom and dad (Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie) for help.

Season 1 of October Faction arrives on Netflix January 23.