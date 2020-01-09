Harley Quinn Gives a History Lesson in the Extremely Fun Final Trailer for Birds of Prey

If you thought the first Birds of Prey trailer was fun, wait until ya getta loada this. Warner Bros. has released its final trailer for its upcoming Harley Quinn-powered vehicle, and all signs point to a foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking freakfest on par with the Deadpool movies.
Once again, Harley’s (Margot Robbie) doing the narrating. Things kick off when our irreverent Clown Princess of Crime shoots up a police station, only to pull a *Record Scratch*, *Freeze Frame*, Yep-that’s-me-I-bet-you’re-wondering-how-I-got-here routine. Rewinding, she gives us a little history lesson on her break-up with the Joker: a nice little montage involving acrobatics out of a speeding truck, explosions, and tearful mouthfuls of Easy Cheese. But now that she’s fully emancipated herself from Mistah J, she’s learned that a lot of people want her dead—namely, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).
Turns out, he’s after multiple others: Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who betrayed him; Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who killed his BFF; Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who’s building a case against him; and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who robbed him. Assembling a team to avoid “dying very unpleasant deaths,” the titular Birds of Prey embark on a psychedelic journey through the criminal underworld involving accidental coke binges, roller derby, more explosions, hyena baths, carnival-set chase scenes, Marilyn Monroe fantasies, and plenty of ultraviolence.
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn arrives in theaters February 7, 2020.
