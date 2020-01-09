Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director

Thu Jan 9, 2020 7:52pm 14 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel is now looking for a new director for its upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Variety reports that director Scott Derrickson has left the project over creative differences.

In a statement to Variety, Marvel Studios confirmed the director’s departure:

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety, adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson confirmed the news himself on Twitter.

Derrickson directed the first Doctor Strange film in 2016, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the film’s titular character. At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced the sequel, with a release date of May 7th, 2021, and with Derrickson at the helm.

Marvel described the film as the “first scary MCU film,” and with the events of the live-action streaming series WandaVision set to lead right into it. In October, reports surfaced that Marvel had brought in screenwriter Jade Bartlett to pen the script.

Phase 4 of the MCU is Finally Getting Weird

The film was apparently set to begin production in May, and Variety reports that Marvel will move ahead with that schedule with a new director. The Hollywood Reporter noted that in December, Derrickson tweeted that “studio release dates are the enemy of art,” hinting at some tension during the film’s preproduction.

This isn’t the first time that Derrickson run into problems over differing creative visions. In 2018, he refused to return for reshoots on TNT’s upcoming Snowpiercer series, saying that “the feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work. The new showrunner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.”

 

citation

Back to the top of the page

14 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.