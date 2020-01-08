Frank Herbert’s Dune Novel Is Getting a Three-Volume Graphic Novel Adaptation

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz

Since it was published in 1965, Frank Herbert’s Dune has become one of the genre’s most popular novels, and has been adapted over the years for film and television. Now, it’s getting a new adaptation in graphic novel form.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed a first look at the upcoming graphic novel, which will be written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and illustrated by Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín, with covers by Bill Sienkiewicz.

The comic has been in the works for a while: Brian Herbert announced that he and Anderson were working on a “faithful adaptation” of the novel back in 2017, and last fall, Abrams Books said that it would publish the graphic novel in October 2020. EW revealed the character designs for Paul, Leto, and Lady Jessica Atreides, as well as the logo for the series.

Herbert says that the adaptation will be published in three parts, while Anderson noted that “this is a definitive, scene-for-scene adaptation of Dune, faithful to the story as Frank Herbert wrote it, but brought to a visual form.”

The comic doesn’t appear to be connected to the upcoming feature film, but its release certainly coincides with the PR run-up to the big-screen adaptation — and should make for a good refresher before you watch the film.

That upcoming film will hit theaters on November 20th, 2020, and is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Sarsgard, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin.