Everything We Learned About The Witcher Season 2 From Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s Reddit AMA

With Jaskier’s catchy little ditty (and all its fan-made remixes) still ringing in our ears, we’re very much looking forward to the continued adventures of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and co. Netflix renewed The Witcher for a second season even before its season 1 debut, announcing the return of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and a tentative 2021 release. That was back in November, with details being kept tightly under wraps—until now.

This week, Hissrich dropped by r/Wiedźmin (that’s the original Polish title for The Witcher) for an AMA, tirelessly answering non-stop fan inquiries about behind-the-scenes choices, lore, season 1 Easter Eggs, and, yes, season 2. Here’s everything we learned about the episodes to come.

Hissrich asked fans to consider this an “extended AMA,” promising to pop in and answer questions from time to time, so keep checking in for new updates!