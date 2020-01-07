Disney Teases That Production Has Begun on a Willow Series

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, it acquired more than just Star Wars. The company also famously produced films like the Indiana Jones series and the stand-alone fantasy epic Willow.

With the launch of Disney+ and its rush to fill its menu with high profile original TV shows, it looks as though the company is looking to bring Willow back. And according to screenwriter Jon Kasdan, work has officially begun.

In a Tweet, Kasdan announced that “the office is open,” along with a picture of a hat featuring the film’s titular character.

The office is open. pic.twitter.com/wty5ENi3He — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) January 6, 2020

The cryptic tweet seems to indicate that Disney has begun work on the long-rumored revival of the project. It looks as though Kasdan has opened a writer’s room for the series, an early step in coming up with a story and individual episodes. According to reports, the series will be a continuation of the original story, rather than an outright remake or reboot. Last month, the LA Times (via Bleeding Cool) reported that Kasdan had completed the script for the pilot episode.

The original 1988 film followed a young sorcerer named Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), who rescued an infant girl named Elora Danan from an evil sorceress. Along with a warrior named Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), they overthrow the queen and bring peace to their land. In the years since, Lucasfilm has expanded the world a bit, producing a trilogy of novels written by Chris Claremont, Shadow Moon, Shadow Dawn, and Shadow Star, which take the franchise in a darker direction.

Kasdan worked with director Ron Howard on Solo: A Star Wars story, and in 2019, Howard indicated that he was involved in discussions with Disney about creating a series based on the film for the streaming platform.

A series makes sense for Disney+, which launched back in November with an original, live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, with a number of other original shows and films set to arrive in the coming month.