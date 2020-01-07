Apple’s Original Series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Looks Like Always Sunny Meets Silicon Valley

Screenshot: Apple TV

Apple has unveiled a first look at its upcoming original series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a comedy about the team developing a fantasy video game. Created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, it looks a bit like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia mashed up with Silicon Valley.

The show features Rob McElhenney as the company’s egotistical creative director Ian Grimm as he and his team work to develop their next big video game. Problems arise behind the scenes as Grimm works to take all of the credit for the game’s success, much to the frustration of his collaborators.

The series also stars F. Murray Abraham (Homeland, Amadeus), Danny Pudi (Community), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Charlotte Nicadao (Thor: Ragnarok), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ashly Burch (Life is Strange, Horizon: Zero Dawn), and Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul).

The project is the latest offering original content offerings from Apple for its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, which launched last fall with shows like For All Mankind, See, Servant, and others.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet debuts on February 7th.