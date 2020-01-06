Subterranean Press Announces Two Beautiful New Octavia Butler and Neal Stephenson Editions

Credit: Subterranean Press

High-end genre publisher Subterranean Press has announced that it will publish two new fantastic-looking editions in April — a new special edition of Neal Stephenson’s Anathem, and a new omnibus of two posthumously-published stories from Octavia Butler.

The first is Stephenson’s 2008 novel Anathem, about a group of scientists and philosophers live in a secluded monetary in an alternate universe, who are called to help save the world. This edition comes with a beautiful new cover illustrated by Patrick Arrasmith. It will be limited to 400 numbered and signed copies, and 26 signed “specially bound copies, housed in a custom traycase.” The former will run $125 a copy, while the lettered edition will run $750 (and limited to one per household.)

The second book is Unexpected Stories, an omnibus of two of Octavia Butler’s posthumously-published shorter works: “A Necessary Being”, which is set within the Rohkohn, an alien culture “with a rigid hierarchical system based on caste and skin coloration.” When they come into contact with outsiders, they have to come to terms with some intense changes.

The second story is “Childfinder,” about a psychic woman who tracks down children with other special abilities in an effort to protect them.

The book comes with an introduction from author Nisi Shawl, as well as an afterword by Merrilee Heifetz, Butler’s agent and literary executor. This edition will be limited to 1000 numbered copies, and will run for $45.

Both books will be released in April 2020.