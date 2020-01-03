Netflix’s Raising Dion Has Been Renewed for Season 2

Screenshot: Netflix

We’re getting a second season of Raising Dion! Netflix made the announcement through the official Twitter account for its hit superhero show (based on the comic book by Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg), dropping a video of Senegalese artist Boubou completing a giant painting of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and Dion (Ja’Siah Young).



Raising Dion has been officially renewed for a second season! So our friend @boubou_design made a special painting… #RaisingDionS2 pic.twitter.com/Dd1z0DvJ3s — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) January 2, 2020

According to Deadline, Raising Dion season 2 will see Carol Barbee returning as showrunner and feature eight one-hour episodes. Additionally, the outlet reported, Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as executive producer, with production beginning this year.

All nine episodes of Raising Dion season 1 were released on October 4, and are currently available on Netflix.

Here’s an official synopsis, according to the streaming service:

A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.

There’s no word yet on a release date for season 2. In the meantime, watch the trailer for the first season: