The First Full Trailer for Gretel & Hansel Takes Us Inside the Witch’s Lair

Thu Jan 2, 2020 11:34am Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Orion Pictures

When the teaser trailer dropped for Gretel & Hansel, Oz Perkins’ grim reimagining of Hansel and Gretel, one of the more striking images to emerge was that of the witch’s house. No gingerbread to be seen here—just a marvel of modern design reminiscent of the yellow hut from Midsommar (you know the one). Now, the first full trailer has dropped for the film, and it takes us inside her very pointy abode.

We also get to see a little more of the dynamic between the titular siblings (Sophia Lillis and Sammy Leakey). In this version, Gretel is the eldest, tasked with taking care of her younger brother Hansel as they’re turned out of their home “with only their clothes and their hides.” Starving and exhausted, they stumble upon a surprisingly luxurious hut in the middle of the forest that smells of cake. Inside is a kindly old woman named Holda (Alice Krige), who takes them in just as a storm arrives…

