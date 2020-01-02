Screenshot: Paramount

The first trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place has arrived, and it introduces quite a bit of backstory as well as a cast of new survivors.

The first film began well after the supersonic, misophonic monsters decimated the Earth, leaving audiences to make up their own stories for how the disaster went down. In the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, however, we get a glimpse of how the Abbott family handled the initial wave of terror as the sound-sensitive critters take over their small town (and the rest of the world). Fast-forward to more than a year later, when our much-beleaguered heroes depart the outpost of the first movie and venture out into the unknown. Unfortunately, the world is rife with booby traps, and when matriarch Evelyn (Emily Blunt) stumbles into a trip-wire, the family meets a couple of post-apocalyptic denizens (Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou) with a rather more nihilistic approach to survival.