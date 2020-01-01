Disney Moves WandaVision‘s Release Up To 2020

Disney announced what films and TV shows are coming to its streaming service in the coming year, and it included one surprise: we get to see its upcoming Marvel live-action series WandaVision a bit earlier than expected: sometime in 2020, rather than 2021 as previously announced.

The video outlines all of the things that we can expect to see debuting on Disney + in 2020: big films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Toy Story 4, as well as Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the recently confirmed second season for The Mandalorian.

Midway through the video (at the :38 second mark), Disney lists WandaVision along with a piece of concept art that has the looks of a 1950s sitcom. The video doesn’t say when the series will debut.

The series is part of Marvel’s upcoming fourth phase, which follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which we found that Vision (played by Paul Bettany) was actually, fully dead at the hands of Thanos.

Last year, Disney revealed at its D23 Expo that actors Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn will be joining the series, and that Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) has figured out how to warp reality in the aftermath of Endgame. Teyonah Parris will also reprise her role as Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel. The series will run for six episodes, and was originally scheduled to be released on Disney + in the Spring of 2021.

Now, we’ll get it a bit earlier, which might be enough to hang onto that subscription for a couple of extra months.