The Mandalorian Season 2 is Coming Fall 2020

We’ve known for a little while now that Lucasfilm is working on a second season for its first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, but today, creator Jon Favreau officially confirmed that the show is returning, and that we’ll be able to pick up the adventures of the galaxy’s most devoted single dad next fall.

Favreau revealed the news on his Twitter and Instagram pages, saying that the show would return in Fall 2020. Accompanying the announcement is an image of a Gamorrean, one of the aliens we last saw guarding Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. The announcement comes with today’s release of the first season’s final episode, Redemption.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

In the lead up to Season 1, Favreau used his social media feeds to drop hints of things to expect in the series. The official Star Wars site noted that the image is a hint to “where the story will take us next year.” Presumably, Season 2 will bring us more of a look into the Star Wars underworld—and maybe we’ll see how the Hutt crime lords are faring in the post-Empire galaxy?

Up until this point, Lucasfilm hasn’t officially confirmed the second season pickup for the series, although news of the renewal isn’t a surprise, given the success of the series thus far. The series is one of the first original offerings from Disney’s streaming service, Disney +, and a year gap between seasons makes sense for this type of production.

While that’s a long time to wait for the return of the show, we will get some other shows to help us bide the time: The final season of The Clone Wars will debut at some point in February 2020, while the platform’s first live-action Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to drop at some point in the Fall of 2020.