The Wheel of Time Reveals Three New Cast Members

Who wants Wheel of Time casting news? We’ve learned who will be playing the pivotal role of Alanna Mosvani and her two Warders!

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

Deadline reports that three actors have been added to the Wheel of Time adaptation! Alanna Mosvani will be played by Indian actor Priyanka Bose, probably best known to U.S. audiences for her role in Lion. Like Moiraine, Alanna is part of the Aes Sedai, an all-female group of powerful magic users. Alanna is in a complicated relationship with her two Warders, Ihvon and Maksim, which is marked by a delicate balance of sex and respect that helps them unite as a trio in battle. All About April’s Taylor Napier will play Maksim, while Ihvon will be played by actor/producer Emmanuel Imani, most recently seen in Black Earth Rising.

