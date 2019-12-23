Announcing the Table of Contents for Some of the Best from Tor.com 2019

We are excited to share the Table of Contents for the 2019 edition of Some of the Best from Tor.com, an anthology of 24 of our favorite short stories and novelettes selected from the stories we have published this year. The ebook edition will be available for free from all your favorite vendors on January 29, 2020 and is currently available for preorder. Of course, you can enjoy all of these stories right now at the links below.

These stories were acquired and edited for Tor.com by Ruoxi Chen, Ellen Datlow, Diana Gill, Jennifer Gunnels, Lindsey Hall, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Lee Harris, Beth Meacham, Marco Palmieri, Cory Skerry, Jonathan Strahan, and Ann VanderMeer. Each story is accompanied by an original illustration.

Some of the Best of Tor.com, 2019 — Table of Contents