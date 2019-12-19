Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the Enigmatic First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Thu Dec 19, 2019 12:50pm 4 comments 3 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is here, and it’s exactly as enigmatic and physics-defying as you’d expect.

Things kick off when John David Washington’s mysterious agent/mercenary protagonist (whose job apparently involves running up tall buildings) is forced to swallow a cyanide pill on the train tracks. He awakens in a hospital bed, whereupon he’s told, “Welcome to the afterlife.” From there,  things chill out as he gets pulled into what seems like your standard WWIII-preventing mission. (Something worse than nuclear holocaust, a widespread conspiracy, double agents, etc. etc.) But as the trailer nears the end, it becomes clear that something way weirder is going on. We see a car un-crash in real-time, and well, just see for yourself.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Andrew Howard, and more. It arrives in theaters July 17, 2020.

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.