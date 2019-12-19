Watch the Enigmatic First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is here, and it’s exactly as enigmatic and physics-defying as you’d expect.

Things kick off when John David Washington’s mysterious agent/mercenary protagonist (whose job apparently involves running up tall buildings) is forced to swallow a cyanide pill on the train tracks. He awakens in a hospital bed, whereupon he’s told, “Welcome to the afterlife.” From there, things chill out as he gets pulled into what seems like your standard WWIII-preventing mission. (Something worse than nuclear holocaust, a widespread conspiracy, double agents, etc. etc.) But as the trailer nears the end, it becomes clear that something way weirder is going on. We see a car un-crash in real-time, and well, just see for yourself.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Andrew Howard, and more. It arrives in theaters July 17, 2020.