Netflix’s Shadow and Bone Adaptation Casts 7 More Characters As Leigh Bardugo Reveals Plot Details

Photo: Christina Guerra

The cast of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone adaptation is expanding! Deadline has reported that seven new actors have been added the show. Plus, while celebrating the news on Twitter, Grishaverse author Leigh Bardugo (who will also serve as executive producer on the show) revealed some key plot details from season 1. Here’s what we know.

First up, the cast, with character descriptions from Deadline.

Calahan Skogman: Matthias, “a Fjerdan witchhunter raised to despise the Grisha and their magic.”

Matthias, “a Fjerdan witchhunter raised to despise the Grisha and their magic.” Zoë Wanamaker: Baghra, “a ruthless teacher and trainer, determined to hone the power of each of her charges.”

Baghra, “a ruthless teacher and trainer, determined to hone the power of each of her charges.” Kevin Eldon: The Apparat, “the mysterious spiritual advisor to Ravka’s royal family.”

The Apparat, “the mysterious spiritual advisor to Ravka’s royal family.” Julian Kostov: Fedyor, “a free-spirited Heartrender and loyal follower of General Kirigan.”

Fedyor, “a free-spirited Heartrender and loyal follower of General Kirigan.” Luke Pasqualino: David, “a brilliant Fabrikator who feels most at ease with his nose buried in a scientific treatise.”

David, “a brilliant Fabrikator who feels most at ease with his nose buried in a scientific treatise.” Jasmine Blackborow: Marie, “an Inferni who tries to teach Alina the social rules of the Little Palace.”

Marie, “an Inferni who tries to teach Alina the social rules of the Little Palace.” Gabrielle Brooks: Nadia, “a Squaller who befriends Alina despite opposition from Zoya.”

They’ll be joining the six actors who currently comprise the main cast. As previously reported, these are:

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev

Amita Suman as Inej

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

As for the plot updates, Bardugo revealed a little bit more about which characters would/wouldn’t be showing up in season 1.

And no, Nikolai isn't in season 1 either 🦊 👑 #waitingonsobachka — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) December 18, 2019

These plot reveals make sense, considering how much story Netflix is fitting into the first season alone. As was revealed back in January, the show will actually be a 50/50 split between the Grisha Trilogy (Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, and Ruin and Rising) and the Six of Crows duology (Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom).

Here’s the first season’s synopsis, according to Deadline:

In Shadow and Bone, in a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

There’s no word yet on a release date.