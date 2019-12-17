Neil Gaiman Is Adapting His Norse Mythology Book for Dark Horse Comics

We’re getting a new comic miniseries from Neil Gaiman! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the author will be adapting his book of retold myths, Norse Mythology, for Dark Horse Comics. Once again, he’ll be teaming up with long-time collaborator P. Craig Russell, who’s adapted a whole pantheon of Gaiman-penned works, from the graphic novel version of Coraline to “Murder Mysteries.”

With this adaptation, it looks like everything’s coming full-circle. After all, Gaiman was inspired to write the original Norse Mythology when he read Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s The Mighty Thor comics.

“I fell in love with the Norse gods from reading about them in comics as a boy, so it’s only fitting that they return to the medium that started it,” Gaiman said in a statement, according to THR. “I cannot wait to see P. Craig Russell and his collaborators tell the old stories for a new generation.”

The team includes colorists Dave Stewart and Lovern Kindzierski, letterer Galen Showman, and a rotating roster of artists, including Russell, Jerry Ordway, Mike Mignola, and more. Russell will also be the cover artist for each issue, THR reported, with Kabuki‘s David Mack doing variant covers.

Norse Mythology will be released on May 27, 2020.