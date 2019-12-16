Jim Butcher’s New Novel Peace Talks Will Publish in 2020 for the 20th Anniversary of The Dresden Files

Ace Books has announced that the next installment in Jim Butcher’s #1 New York Times bestselling Dresden Files series, Peace Talks, will publish on July 14, 2020 from Ace Books in the US and Orbit in the UK. The book will be the first new Dresden Files novel since 2014’s Skin Game.

A contemporary urban noir series that has been described as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring Philip Marlowe” (Entertainment Weekly), the Dresden Files follows Harry Dresden, Chicago’s only professional wizard, as he takes on supernatural cases throughout the city and an alternate magical realm. Peace Talks follows wisecracking private investigator Harry Dresden as he joins the White Council’s security team to ensure negotiations between the Supernatural nations of the world remain civil. Harry’s task is challenging, because dark political manipulations threaten the very existence of Chicago—and everything he holds dear.

Ace Executive Editor Anne Sowards says, “I’m thrilled to share the next Dresden Files book with readers! Jim is at the top of his game in Peace Talks; it’s a real page-turner. Plus, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Next year, Ace Books will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dresden Files series with a yearlong campaign. Fans can expect the first few chapters of Peace Talks to be released leading up to publication of the book, a series read-a-long, and special giveaways and contests every month in 2020. Ace Books will also reissue Storm Front, the first book in the series, in a new hardcover edition that will be sold exclusively at select comic cons.

Jim Butcher says, “I’m looking forward to a big year in 2020, and I’m very excited to be releasing more of Dresden’s hectic life! Stop by Jim-Butcher.com as 2020 goes on for free fiction, interviews, character discussions and maybe a surprise or two as the year proceeds!”