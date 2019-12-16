Download the Fall 2019 Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter

Tor.com

Mon Dec 16, 2019

Note: In case you aren’t already, be sure to sign up for the Tor.com Short Fiction Newsletter so you can get the September-December Short Fiction bundle!

 

This month, we’re featuring stories by:
  • Laurie Penny
  • Michael Cassutt
  • Greg Egan
  • KJ Kabza
  • S. L. Huang
  • Lavie Tidhar
  • Brenda Peynado
  • Adrian Tchaikovsky
  • E. Lily Yu

Download the story bundle—available in epub, mobi, and PDF formats—in one bundle here:

EPUB (32 MB)

MOBI (8 MB)

PDF (14 MB)

Note: If you’re having issues with the download process, please email [email protected].

