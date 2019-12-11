Tor.com

Superheroics is a Family Business in the First Trailer for The CW’s Stargirl

Once the Crisis has completed…get ready for another superhero series on The CW! The network unveiled our first look for Stargirl, a new series about a high school student named Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who discovers that her stepfather was once the sidekick to a legendary superhero named Starman, and takes up the mantle herself.

The trailer shows off a bit of an origin story: Starman (played by Joel McHale) is mortally wounded in a fight, and his sidekick, Sylvester Pemberton (Luke Wilson) witnesses his last moments. Fast forward a couple of decades, and Pemberton and his family move from Los Angeles to Nebraska, with Starman’s cosmic staff carted along in the move. When Courtney discovers the staff, it chooses her to pick up up where Starman left off as Stargirl.

The series looks like reliable DC superhero action from The CW, mixed up with a bit of high school drama as Courtney figures out how to become a superhero. The show comes from the same folks who created the Arrowverse (which includes Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, and others), and the character is set to briefly appear in this year’s massive crossover event series, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The series was originally announced as an exclusive series for DC Universe, but earlier this fall, WarnerMedia announced that it would also air on The CW, which will run episodes a day after the show premieres online. The trailer didn’t reveal when the series would debut on DC Universe or The CW, only that it’ll premiere “Spring 2020.”

