Marvel Folds TV Division into Marvel Studios

Marvel is closing down its Marvel Television Division and foldings its projects into Marvel Studios. The move isn’t a huge surprise, considering that studio head Jeph Leob stepped down earlier this year.

According to Deadline, ongoing television projects are continuing, but projects that were in development are being halted, and “a significant portion of the unit’s staff are being laid off.” The shows that will remain are four animated shows, the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a series called Helstrom.

The closure marks the end of a division that helped bring Marvel’s superheroes to television, with shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Agent Carter, Inhumans, and others.

Marvel has worked to consolidate its efforts this year. In October, the company elevated Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to Chief Creative Officer, overseeing the direction all of the company’s content, including its films, television and comics.

Shortly thereafter, Leob stepped down as his division began winding its various project. It canceled a number of its remaining shows, including Agents of SHIELD, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, Runaways, and The Gifted this year (not to mention its Netflix shows) and dropped an in-the-works Ghost Rider project.

Those TV projects will be replaced with a new slate of projects that tie in with the studio’s film projects more directly: Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel.