Discover a Land of the Lost in Sarah Tolmie’s Upcoming Novella The Fourth Island

We’re excited to announce The Fourth Island, a new novella from Sarah Tolmie—arriving in Fall 2020 from Tor.com Publishing!

When a body washes up on the shores of a village in the Aran Islands, it brings mystery with it. No one recognizes the drowned man, nor can any nearby village identify his body. As the mystery sinks into the soil, it begins to change the island. Huddled in the sea is a fourth Aran Island, a lost island peopled by the lost, reachable only in moments of despair. Its people live cut off from the world, but they live well. But their way of living is incompatible with the world left behind, and if its melancholy should permeate, it could poison a whole community.