More Than 4.5 Million Votes Determined the Goodreads Choice Awards Best Books of 2019

Goodreads has announced the winners of its annual Goodreads Choice Awards! Since 2009, “the only major book award decided by readers” has called out the year’s best books in categories including Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, Graphic Novels & Comics, Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction, and more.

This year, 4,659,701 total votes were cast. Blake Crouch’s Recursion was voted the best science fiction novel of the year, while Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House and Holly Black’s The Wicked King won the adult and YA fantasy categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks’ Pumpkin Heads won the graphic novels & comics category, and Stephen King’s The Institute took the top prize in horror. Finally, Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments was named best fiction book.

Congratulations to all the runners-up as well! Read on for the top five in each category, with the winners bolded.

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Dark Age by Pierce Brown

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu

The Institute by Stephen King

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky

The Girl in Red by Christina Henry

The Invited by Jennifer McMahon

The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin & Link Neal

Pumpkinheads, written by Rainbow Rowell and illustrated by Faith Erin Hicks

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, written by Margaret Atwood, adapted and illustrated by Renée Nault

They Called Us Enemy, written by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott, illustrated by Harmony Becker

Book Love by Debbie Tung

The Wicked King by Holly Black

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell

Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare

King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

Red, White, & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates