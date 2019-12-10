More Than 4.5 Million Votes Determined the Goodreads Choice Awards Best Books of 2019

Goodreads has announced the winners of its annual Goodreads Choice Awards! Since 2009, “the only major book award decided by readers” has called out the year’s best books in categories including Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror, Graphic Novels & Comics, Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction, and more.
This year, 4,659,701 total votes were cast. Blake Crouch’s Recursion was voted the best science fiction novel of the year, while Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House and Holly Black’s The Wicked King won the adult and YA fantasy categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks’ Pumpkin Heads won the graphic novels & comics category, and Stephen King’s The Institute took the top prize in horror. Finally, Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments was named best fiction book.
Congratulations to all the runners-up as well! Read on for the top five in each category, with the winners bolded.
Best Science Fiction
- Recursion by Blake Crouch
- Dark Age by Pierce Brown
- Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
- This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
- The Deep by Rivers Solomon
Best Fantasy
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin
- The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
- The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu
Best Horror
- The Institute by Stephen King
- Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
- The Girl in Red by Christina Henry
- The Invited by Jennifer McMahon
- The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin & Link Neal
Best Graphic Novels & Comics
- Pumpkinheads, written by Rainbow Rowell and illustrated by Faith Erin Hicks
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, written by Margaret Atwood, adapted and illustrated by Renée Nault
- They Called Us Enemy, written by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott, illustrated by Harmony Becker
- Book Love by Debbie Tung
Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction
- The Wicked King by Holly Black
- Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell
- Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare
- King of Scars by Leigh Bardugo
- Wilder Girls by Rory Power
Best Debut Novel
- Red, White, & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Best Fiction
- The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Where the Forest Meets the Stars by Glendy Vanderah
- Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane
- Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
