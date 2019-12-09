Peter Sarsgaard Joins The Batman Cast

Photo by Cristiano Betta, licensed under CC BY 2.0

Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of The Batman. Director Matt Reeves shared a GIF of the actor waving on Twitter last week, writing “Oh… Hi, Peter… 🦇.” Although Sarsgaard’s role is currently undisclosed, multiple outlets speculate that he’ll be playing Harvey Dent. (Either that, or a cop named Wasserman.)

If he does end up playing Two-Face, then that brings The Batman‘s villain count to four. Sarsgaard will be joining Paul Dano as the Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, with Colin Farrell in talks for the Penguin. (The Hollywood Reporter also says that John Turturro will be playing “crime boss Carmine Falcone,” but his level of villainy is currently unknown.)

Previously, it was announced that Jeffrey Wright will be taking on the role of Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis will be playing Alfred Pennyworth. Robert Pattinson, of course, remains the Batman.

The Batman arrives in theaters June 25, 2021, according to Deadline.

Photo by Cristiano Betta, licensed under CC BY 2.0