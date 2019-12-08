Watch the First Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

Image: Warner Bros.

Today at Comic Con Experience in ‎São Paulo, Brazil, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman. Starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, the trailer shows off Wonder Woman once again saving the world in the 1980s.

The film is a direct sequel to the 2017 movie, which was set during the First World War, in which Wonder Woman (Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) went up against German scientist Dr. Isabel Maru (Elena Anaya) and Sir Patrick Morgan (David Thewlis), aka, the god of war, Ares. Decades after that film took place, Diana Prince is back in action as the Cold War looms in the 1980s.

This time, she’s facing off against Barbara Ann Minerva, an archeologist who is inhabited by an ancient god, becoming Cheetah. There are also glimpses of Pablo Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, a businessman who promises everyone anything they always wanted, but that he’ll take what “I want in return.” Interestingly, Trevor is back in action after he apparently died during the events of the first film — and it makes me wonder if that’s connected to Lord’s ability to bring people what they want.

The trailer shows off plenty of intense action as Wonder Woman wields the lasso of truth in a variety of battles in the skies, in the desert, and because it’s set in the 1980s, a shopping mall. There are also a bunch of scenes from the Amazonian island of Themyscira, and one particularly humorous moment when Trevor mistakes a trash can for a work of art.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released on June 5th, 2020.