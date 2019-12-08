Tor.com

Hugh Laurie Captains a Doomed Space Cruiser in a New Trailer for HBO’s Space Comedy Avenue 5

HBO’s next big comedy from the creators of Veep is Avenue 5, a series about a luxury space cruiser that runs into a myriad of problems: entitled passengers, incompetent crew members, and a sky-high rescue bill from NASA. HBO has released a new trailer for the series, as well as a release date: January 19th.

HBO revealed a first look at the project last month, and this new trailer shows off a bit more of what to expect: Hugh Laurie plays Ryan Clark, the captain of a luxury space cruiser that unexpectedly runs into a disaster mid-cruise, and is forced to deal with his passengers as they work to return home to Earth, and as the ship’s crew works to cover up their mistakes and general incompetence.

The series also stars Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Josh Gad (Frozen / Frozen 2), Rebecca Front (The Aeronauts), and Suzy Nakamura (Veep).

HBO has set the show to drop on January 19th, 2020, a week after another genre series, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider, is set to debut.

