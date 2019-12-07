Tor.com

Watch the First Trailer for the Next Season of Amazon’s The Boys

Sat Dec 7, 2019
Image: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s superhero series The Boys debuted earlier this year, and it’s a dark, irreverent take on the genre. The company brought a first look for the show’s upcoming second season to São Paulo’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP) this week, and it promises more bloody superhero action.

Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show is a dark take on the world of superheroes, following a CIA team called The Boys, which works to keep them in check. The show opens with a gruesome scene when superhero A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) accidentally runs over a woman named Robin. Her boyfriend, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), witnesses the incident, and is moved to join up with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who leads the clandestine anti-superhero team. Violence and bloodshed ensue.

The teaser for the upcoming season promises more of the same, and it looks as though it’ll pick up right after the events of last season’s finale. There are a bunch of chase scenes, Homelander (Antony Starr) dealing badly with some of his issues, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) enjoying the media spotlight, and lots of bloody gunfights.

“You’re the real heroes”—The Boys Season One

The teaser didn’t reveal when the series would premiere, only that it’ll be sometime in 2020.

