Venom 2 Adds Stephen Graham to Cast

Details about the Andy Serkis-helmed Venom 2 sequel are slowly trickling in. Here’s the latest: actor Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, Deadline reports.

Previously, it was revealed that Michelle Williams would be reprising her role as Anne Weying, with the star telling Yahoo Entertainment that she hopes She-Venom gets “equal time.” Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson will appear as Venom’s nemesis Carnage, Deadline reports. He’ll be joined by Carnage’s love-interest, the villainess Shriek, with Naomie Harris in talks for the role.

Tom Hardy, of course, will return as Eddie Brock/Venom. Although Serkis’ 15+ years of experience with mo-cap technology were a huge factor in getting him the gig as director, there’s no word yet on whether the titular symbiote will be filmed this way or stay CGI.

“It wasn’t motion-capture, because the eyeballs on the creature, on Venom, and the mouth, they don’t match with my eyeballs and mouth. So the mo-cap treatment went out of the window pretty quickly,” Hardy told Total Film Magazine last August, per ScreenRant. “Facially, your eyes and teeth and tongue are not going to match with this. And you need a 7ft tall basketball player in a Lycra suit for the physical shots.”

Guess we’ll find out on October 2, 2020, when Venom arrives in theaters.