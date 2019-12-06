Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Venom 2 Adds Stephen Graham to Cast

Fri Dec 6, 2019 10:16am Post a comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Sony Pictures

Details about the Andy Serkis-helmed Venom 2 sequel are slowly trickling in. Here’s the latest: actor Stephen Graham (The IrishmanBoardwalk Empire) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, Deadline reports.

Previously, it was revealed that Michelle Williams would be reprising her role as Anne Weying, with the star telling Yahoo Entertainment that she hopes She-Venom gets “equal time.” Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson will appear as Venom’s nemesis Carnage, Deadline reports. He’ll be joined by Carnage’s love-interest, the villainess Shriek, with Naomie Harris in talks for the role.

Tom Hardy, of course, will return as Eddie Brock/Venom. Although Serkis’ 15+ years of experience with mo-cap technology were a huge factor in getting him the gig as director, there’s no word yet on whether the titular symbiote will be filmed this way or stay CGI.

“It wasn’t motion-capture, because the eyeballs on the creature, on Venom, and the mouth, they don’t match with my eyeballs and mouth. So the mo-cap treatment went out of the window pretty quickly,” Hardy told Total Film Magazine last August, per ScreenRant. “Facially, your eyes and teeth and tongue are not going to match with this. And you need a 7ft tall basketball player in a Lycra suit for the physical shots.”

Guess we’ll find out on October 2, 2020, when Venom arrives in theaters.

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.