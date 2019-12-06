Brandon Routh Is an Alternate Universe Mr. Rogers in the Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Trailer

Screenshot: The CW

The trailer for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 has dropped, and the show is more delightfully absurd than ever.

(Spoilers ahead, obviously, for season 4.)

It looks like all those history-editing shenanigans in the season 4 finale have had some huge repercussions for the timeline, the least strange of which is…Ray Palmer/The Atom is apparently an AU Mr. Rogers? Other blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weirdness: a muppet brawl, a Beebo cuddle puddle, a S’mores mascot getting punched out, some good ol’ fashioned fencing in pantaloons, and more.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres January 21, 2020.