Looks Like We Probably Aren’t Getting a Poe or Finn Spin-off On Disney+

It is not a good week for Finn/Poe fans. Yesterday, J.J. Abrams confirmed that a romance between the two would not be blossoming in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to the on-record regret of John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Today, the co-stars announced separately that they had no intention of reprising their roles in any sort of Disney+ spin-off.

Speaking to Variety, Boyega said, “You ain’t going to Disney Plus me!” Meanwhile, when asked by Collider whether he’d be interested in a Disney+ series, Isaac simply responded, “Nope!”

That said, this doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of the characters returning in another movie. Boyega told Variety that he’ll “stay in the feature films,” and would return “as long as Daisy and Oscar are down for it.”

But at this point, neither seems too enthusiastic about the task. In the same Variety article, Isaac described The Rise of Skywalker as “the closing of a chapter of my life,” adding that he “can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

Ridley shared similar feelings, saying that she doesn’t know if “anything could top this one, honestly.” “Even though obviously the characters continue to exist, it would have to be so extraordinary [to return], and I don’t know if that’s possible,” she told the publication.

Oh well. At least we have these videos, for posterity!

My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter ! pic.twitter.com/lHoAPKx4oU — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 30, 2019