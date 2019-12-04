Tor.com

Wheel of Time TV Show Adds Thom Merrilin, Loial, Padan Fain, Logain

Wed Dec 4, 2019 11:25am 32 comments Favorite This
Credit: Amazon Studios

Amazon’s Wheel of Time TV show has announced its latest casting drop, and it’s a big one! We now have our Thom Merrilin, Loial, Padan Fain, and Logain, Variety reports.

The break-down is as follows. Come for the news, stay for showrunner Rafe Judkins’ notes on their auditions! (And sly revelation of the very first scene in the show!)

Logain: Alvaro Morte

 

Loial: Hammed Animashaun

 

Thom Merrilin: Alexandre Willaume

 

Padan Fain: Johann Meyers

 

The news comes less than a month after the last batch of casting announcements, which included Michael McElhatton (aka Roose Bolton on Game of Thrones) as Tam Al’Thor and Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack in an undisclosed role (we previously had him pegged for either Fain or Ba’alzamon, so it looks like Ba’alzamon it is).

The official inclusion of Thom Merrilin and Loial into the television adaptation is big news for Wheel of Time readers, as it was feasible that either character could be excised in the interest of slimming down the cast. (There was certainly thematic precedent, considering how Tom Bombadil the bard fared in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.)

A handful of important roles remain unrevealed: Elayne Trakand, her brother Gawyn, her half-brother Galad, her mother the Queen Morgase, and their “advisor” Elaida Sedai, along with a collection of Whitecloaks, Forsaken, and most intriguingly, Min.

Previously announced cast-members include Josh Stradowski as Rand, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Barney Harris as Mat, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, Madeleine Madden as Egwene, Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, and Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran.

