James Bond Meets the New 007 and a Mysterious Villain in the First No Time To Die Trailer

As promised, the first No Time To Die trailer is here, at last. And it looks like quite the finale to Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond.

This time around, Bond has retired from active service, and he starts off the trailer looking over a tranquil harbor, finally able to kick back and relax. Of course, this doesn’t last. Immediately, he’s summoned back by M (Ralph Fiennes) and Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) for one last mission, whereupon he meets the new 007 (Lashana Lynch). Considering she’s been “Double-Oh” for two years, it’s only fitting that she warns him to “Stay in your lane” as they team up. Then come the reunions with Q (Ben Whishaw), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), and…uh oh, is that Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), hiding a possible connection to the mysterious new villain (Rami Malek)?

Here’s the official synopsis, from the James Bond YouTube channel:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die arrives in theaters April 2020.