J.J. Abrams Confirms No Finn/Poe Romance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A sad day for Finn and Poe shippers everywhere (including Oscar Isaac and John Boyega themselves): their famous bromance will not be heading in a more romantic direction in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams broke the news himself at a press junket, Variety has reported.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams told the publication. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

Meanwhile, the daring and brave duo themselves were more than for it. At the same press junket, Boyega said, “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Oscar Isaac was even more effusive, saying that “if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” he told Variety. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.”

