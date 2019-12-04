Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

J.J. Abrams Confirms No Finn/Poe Romance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Wed Dec 4, 2019 10:44am 10 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: Disney, Lucasfilm

A sad day for Finn and Poe shippers everywhere (including Oscar Isaac and John Boyega themselves): their famous bromance will not be heading in a more romantic direction in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams broke the news himself at a press junket, Variety has reported.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams told the publication. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

Meanwhile, the daring and brave duo themselves were more than for it. At the same press junket, Boyega said, “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Oscar Isaac was even more effusive, saying that “if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” he told Variety. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.”

Alas. In the meantime, guess we’ll just be playing this video on repeat:

citation

10 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.