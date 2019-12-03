Baby Yoda Could Eat a Porg

Look we all know Baby Yoda (or Yodaling, or Yodito, the kid goes by many names) is the Cutest Thing That Ever Happened.

But what if Baby Yoda eats the Former Cutest Thing That Ever Happened?

That’s right…what if your beloved Baby Yoda snarfed down some freshly grilled porg?

(Or well more accurately Porg Mofungo as, having been adopted by Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, Yodito is clearly a member of Latinx culture.)

We think it might look a little something…like this.

AS WE SUSPECTED.

Baby Yoda is still cute af.