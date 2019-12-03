Agent Romanoff Gets in Touch With Her Roots in First Black Widow Trailer

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Our first peek at Black Widow is finally here! It feels like we’ve been waiting years for this. Oh wait, that’s because we have…

Suit up:

This trailer seems to confirm timeline that adventure is at least post-Ultron if not post-Civil War. Natasha is getting back in touch with her old colleagues to finish some business and wipe a little more red out of that ledger. (Did we need the “you got fat joke”, though? Did we? Even if it’s not being directed at Natasha, it seems like an unnecessary jab in one of Marvel’s only female-led film trailers. Kind of a weird foot to start off on.)

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020.