The Magicians‘ Fifth Season Debuts on January 15th

The Syfy Channel has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Magicians, along with a release date: January 15th, 2020.

Some spoilers ahead for the show so far.

The show is based on Lev Grossman’s Magicians trilogy — The Magicians, The Magician King, and The Magician’s Land — but has departed from those source texts in a couple of ways. This season picks up after season 4’s devastating finale, during which Quentin sacrified himself to save his group of friends and the world from a monster that had taken over Eliot’s body.

Now, magic is returning to the world in some dramatic ways — spells and castings will start to go haywire, leading to some major issues for humanity and the “literal end of the actual world.” Oh, and there’s a giant kraken.

How will this turn out? We’ll find out on January 15th. If you want to catch up on the series, Netflix has the first three seasons, and the fourth is set to begin streaming on December 16th.