Jay Kristoff’s Nevernight Is Now a YouTube Mini-Series

Mon Dec 2, 2019
Screenshot: YouTube/Screen Australia/Google

Like Maximum Ride, Sheridan Le Fanu’s Carmilla, and the works (and life!) of Edgar Allan Poe, Jay Kristoff’s Nevernight now has a webseries adaptation. Produced in collaboration with Screen Australia, YouTube, and Google, the three-part mini-series covers protagonist Mia Corvere’s journey to the Red Church and released its first episode on Sunday.

The series is directed by Genevieve Kertesz, with Maximum Ride Webseries creator Piéra Forde producing, adapting, and playing the role of Mia. Other cast-members include Jordi Webber as Tric, Ashlee Lollback as Naev, and Damien Garvey as Fat Daniio. You can find the full release schedule below (in AEST), as well as a Q&A with Forde over at iWriterly about the webseries’ journey from book to screen.

Nevernight episode 2 drops on December 4 on YouTube.

